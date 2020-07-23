STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam floods: Over 95 families living in temporary shelters in Dibrugarh as home get washed away

The floods in Assam have affected 26 districts and claimed 89 lives till July 22, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Published: 23rd July 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Assam_PTI06

Villagers sit on a higher platform following flooding in their locality due to monsoon rain, at Baghmari village in Nagaon district. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DIBRUGARH: Around 95 families are currently living in temporary shelters after the Rangmola and Miri villages in Assam's Dibrugarh were washed away by floodwaters.

"My village used to be around 3.5 kilometres away, now there is nothing left of it. Around 95 families used to live there. Over 120 houses were swallowed by Brahmaputra river. We are devastated, our homes were washed away by the flood. Government rations are sustaining us for now, but when that stops, we will not have anything left. Our current relief camp is also close to the river, we don't know how long this will stay. It may also get washed away," Amal Das, a resident of the now-submerged Miligaon village said.

According to Chittaranjan Namosudra, another victim of the floods said Miragaon, Rangmola and Dagaon villages have been completely washed away by floodwaters.

"There is nothing left of our village. Our land, our belongings, our houses, everything has been taken away by the river. My family hasn't had peace in so many days. We can't keep wandering around in the jungles like animals. Even the relief camp we are taking shelter in right now is surrounded by water on two sides. It won't be long before this place is also taken up by the river. We don't know where else to go," Namosudra said.

The floods in Assam have affected 26 districts and claimed 89 lives till July 22, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the flood report by the ASDMA on Wednesday, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, among other districts have been severely affected by the floods in the state affecting 2,631,343 people.

ALSO WATCH:

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Circle Offices and locals have rescued 452 people so far.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced that it will release Rs 346 crore, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Floods Assam Floods Death Toll Dibrugarh
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp