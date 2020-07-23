STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CM Rawat invites Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in Uttarakhand; assures full cooperation

Trivendra Singh Rawat further stated that there is a great scope for investments in the IT sector in small towns, and also assured the company of all co-operation from Uttarakhand in this venture.

Published: 23rd July 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday invited Google and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in the state, assuring full support from his government.

In an open letter, CM Rawat requested Pichai to include Uttarakhand in Google's India investment plan and stated need is being felt in the time of the coronavirus pandemic to work on an alternative development model.

Pichai has announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore or approximately US$10 billion into India over the next five to seven years through 'Google for India Digistation Fund'.

Rawat further stated that there is a great scope for investments in the IT sector in small towns, and also assured the company of all co-operation from Uttarakhand government in this venture.

Rawat has asked Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar to coordinate with the management of Google pertaining to the matter.

This investment by Google in India is significant as it comes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and as multinational companies across the world look at alternative investment destinations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trivendra Singh Rawat Sundar Pichai
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp