House hunt on, Priyanka Gandhi to temporarily stay in Gurugram  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to temporarily shift to a house at DLF Aralia at Sector 42 of Gurugram in Haryana till she finds a permanent house in the national capital.

Sources said she will be staying in Gurugram for the next couple of months as her security personnel carried out the inspection of the posh apartment on Wednesday morning to review the security arrangements.

Priyanka is a Z -plus category VIP and is guarded by the CRPF.

It is learnt that she is looking for a rented accommodation in Delhi and she might finalise a house near Sujan Singh Park where repairs are currently going on.