Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Loan waived off, Congress to now rope in farmers for campaign

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Farmers, who benefitted from farm loan waiver scheme of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath regime, will be roped in by the opposition Congress in the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

The state unit of Kisan Congress has embarked on a campaign #Speak Up For Farmers to reach out to those farmers who were beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme of the Congress government.

The Kisan Congress is forming an army of Kisan Sainiks, comprising Kisan Congress members till gram panchayat level.

The Kisan Sainiks will shoot videos of farmers whose farm loans were waived off.

“Detailed videos of the beneficiary farmers will be shot by Kisan Sainiks. The farmers will also narrate difficulties being faced since the BJP returned to power four months back,” Kisan Congress spokesperson Feroz Siddiqui said.