Madhya Pradesh records 632 new COVID-19 cases; total tally at 25,474

A total of 523 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,359.

Published: 23rd July 2020 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 632 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state-wide count to 25,474, while ten more patients succumbed to the infection, officials said.

With 10 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 780, they said.

Of them, four fatalities were reported from Bhopal, one each from Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rajgarh and Satna, the officials said.

A total of 523 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,359, they said.

The state now has 7,335 active cases. At 131, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases, followed by 118 in Indore and 60 in Gwalior, they said.

The total count of cases in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior districts now stood at 6,457, 4,800 and 1,858, respectively.

Indore district has so far recorded 301 fatalities and Bhopal 148, a state health department bulletin said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from six districts since Wednesday evening. All 52 districts have active cases as on Thursday, the health bulletin said.

The state now has 2,748 active containment zones.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 25,474, active cases 7,335, new cases 632, deaths 780, discharged 17,359, number of tested people so far 6,58,869.

