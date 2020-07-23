Man poses as Amit Shah's secretary, calls Haryana and Rajasthan ministers for job, arrested
He was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the home ministry, police said.
Published: 23rd July 2020
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get someone employed, officials said on Thursday.
Sandeep Choudhary is a resident of Teh Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan, they said.
According to the complaint, a man posing as a personal secretary of Shah had called up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get somebody employed.