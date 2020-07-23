Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Awhad’s Facebook series on Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has started a unique series on his social media about his party boss. Awhad has been posting stories and videos on his Facebook page about the work done by Pawar during 50 years of his political life. Awhad shares a post and video on decisions made by Pawar when he served as four-time CM of Maharashtra, Union Defence Minister and Union Agriculture Minister. He has also been posting some personal and political anecdotes about Pawar.

No non-government meetings for officials

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday asked its officials not to attend meetings or tours organised by non-government people including the leaders of the opposition or members of Parliament. Officials have been asked to take instructions from ministers only. This move was made as officials were sharing real-time data with the opposition leaders first and later with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, the Leader of Opposition in the Council, criticised the move saying it was a brazen attempt to muzzle the voice of opposition and people. However, treasury benches responded saying that former CM Devendra Fadnavis had issued a similar order in March 2016 so there was nothing new in this.

BJP’s collection drive gets derailed

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had alleged that the BJP is collecting `500 crore to topple the Rajasthan government. According to some sources, BJP has actually started a drive to collect money from developers and businessmen for party fund. However, businessmen and developers were reeling under cash crunch. So, they smartly passed this message of BJP’s collection drive to the ruling establishment and asked them to raise it so that the opposition party will not trouble them for funds.

Raj Thackeray’s son prepares for bigger role

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has started grooming his son Amit Thackeray by giving his more responsibility and liberty to handle issues. Amit has been quite active during the pandemic crisis and addressed various issues successfully by meeting various authorities. He raised the issues of hike in the education fees and asked the educations institutions not to exploit the parents in difficult times. He also demanded to issue government notifications in Marathi, not in English while he also resolved the Asha health workers’ salary and hike issue by meeting Dy CM Ajit Pawar.

