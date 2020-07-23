STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai diary

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has started a unique series on his social media about his party boss.

Published: 23rd July 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Awhad’s Facebook series on Sharad Pawar 
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has started a unique series on his social media about his party boss. Awhad has been posting stories and videos on his Facebook page about the work done by Pawar during 50 years of his political life. Awhad shares a post and video on decisions made by Pawar when he served as four-time CM of Maharashtra, Union Defence Minister and Union Agriculture Minister. He has also been posting some personal and political anecdotes about Pawar. 

No non-government meetings for officials
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday asked its officials not to attend meetings or tours organised by non-government people including the leaders of the opposition or members of Parliament. Officials have been asked to take instructions from ministers only. This move was made as officials were sharing real-time data with the opposition leaders first and later with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, the Leader of Opposition in the Council, criticised the move saying it was a brazen attempt to muzzle the voice of opposition and people. However, treasury benches responded saying that former CM Devendra Fadnavis had issued a similar order in March 2016 so there was nothing new in this.

BJP’s collection drive gets derailed
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had alleged that the BJP is collecting `500 crore to topple the Rajasthan government. According to some sources, BJP has actually started a drive to collect money from developers and businessmen for party fund. However, businessmen and developers were reeling under cash crunch. So, they smartly passed this message of BJP’s collection drive to the ruling establishment and asked them to raise it so that the opposition party will not trouble them for funds. 

Raj Thackeray’s son prepares for bigger role 
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has started grooming his son Amit Thackeray by giving his more responsibility and liberty to handle issues. Amit has been quite active during the pandemic crisis and addressed various issues successfully by meeting various authorities. He raised the issues of hike in the education fees and asked the educations institutions not to exploit the parents in difficult times. He also demanded to issue government notifications in Marathi, not in English while he also resolved the Asha health workers’ salary and hike issue by meeting Dy CM Ajit Pawar. 

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp