STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New high-tech poly houses constructed in Jammu and Kashmir to boost vegetable cultivation

Ghulam Din, a farmer at the facility said that the new system would be very beneficial for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 23rd July 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

tomatoes price, tomato trade

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: New high-tech poly-houses have been constructed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in Srinagar to boost vegetable cultivation.

"These high-tech poly-houses with a cost of Rs 10 lakh have been installed under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme sponsored by the Central government, with latest features like humidity control, a fogger system, temperature controller and heating system for harsh winters," Zahoor Ahmad, Agricultural Assistant of the Kitchen garden scheme said.

He added that the previous poly-house only covered an area of 1200-1400 square feet while the new one covers over 2000 square feet.

"The new high-tech poly-house covers an area of 2000 square feet and has the latest agricultural equipment. This system can give us a much higher yield at a better quality. We do not need to depend on the natural processes to grow our vegetables. With the new equipment, we can grow fresh vegetables at night and even during the off-season," he said.

Ghulam Din, a farmer at the facility said that the new system would be very beneficial for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Kashmir valley, a very large number of people rely on vegetable cultivation for their livelihood. The previous poly-houses were very old and run-down and produced a lot of waste. A vegetable that would take eight months to cultivate and harvest will now take just two months," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp