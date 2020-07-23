STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record spike of over 2,500 cases takes UP's COVID-19 tally to 58,104; death toll 1,298

In total, 16.54 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus infection of which 54,897 were examined on Wednesday

Published: 23rd July 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh registered on Thursday yet another largest single-day spike of 2,516 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 58,104, while the death toll climbed to 1,298 with 35 fatalities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, however, said the state has registered 2,529 fresh cases on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 58,104.

On Wednesday, the tally was 55,588. Prasad said the number of active case in the state stood at 21,003 with 35,803 patients having recovered from the viral disease so far.

In total, 16.54 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus infection of which 54,897 were examined on Wednesday, he said.

The official said static booths were being set up in every district, where people can get themselves tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

More than 55,000 COVID helpdesks have been established in the state, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP covid cases coronavirus COVID 19 Uttar Pradesh coviv cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp