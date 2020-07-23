STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP to cancel land allotments if firms fail to set up units within a year

While sprucing up the system to draw big-ticket global investment during the corona times, this decision is one of those reforms such as the relaxation in labour laws to revive industrial growth.

The decision was taken for different categories of investment projects under UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy of 2017

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Land allotted to industrial houses in Uttar Pradesh will be cancelled if they fail to set up units on the land within one year.

Thus, the UP government has now made it mandatory for the industrial houses to set up units on the lands allotted to them within a year’s time. “They should at least commence work towards setting up units on the land allotted to them within a year or else it would be cancelled,” said a senior government official.

The proposal was passed by Yogi Adityanath cabinet by circulation on Thursday as the regular cabinet could not be held because the state is observing three-day mourning due to the demise of MP Governor Lalji Tandon.

As per the state industrial development minister Satish Mahana, so far ample time used to be given to companies for setting up a unit on the industrial land allotted to them. Moreover, companies used to get more time by paying off time extension fee. But now the government wants to give push to the industrial development and so the companies should not get the land allotted for investment purpose but industrial units should also come up there.

The state government has already announced a logistics park near Greater Noida and has also awarded the industry status to warehouse and logistics. To speed up the process of industrialisation, the state government would allot land for warehousing and in the proposed logistics park on industrial rates.

In another significant decision on Monday, the government announced the easing of norms for the allotment of industrial land in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway etc.

These are aimed at fast-tracking the land allotment process by fixing a timeline of 15 days for the mega, mega plus and super mega category of industrial investments after receiving applications to this effect by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the state government started offering special incentives to investors in the backward Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions, which have an abundance of industrial-grade land and good connectivity.

According to UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana, the decision would further improve the ‘ease of doing business’ in UP by streamlining the process and ensuring  ‘absolute transparency’ in land management through a time-bound allotment system in industrial development authorities.

The decision was taken for different categories of investment projects under UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy of 2017, said the minister. According to the Government Order (GO) issued on Monday, the land allotment for mega, mega plus and super mega industrial units will be fast-tracked to a maximum of 15 days.

Moreover, a monthly land allotment cycle will be adopted which is made through e-auction.

Elaborating the new provisions, UP additional chief secretary, infrastructure & industrial development, Alok Kumar said in case of different categories of projects, the investment would be calculated on the basis of detailed project report (DPR) at the specified norm of minimum Rs 2 crore per acre to ensure that investors did not obtain land more than what is required for the respective project.

The directions have been issued to Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA), Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (DMIC IITGNL), Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

