Won't celebrate birthday this year, says Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday next week.

Nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27, he said.

"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organized," he said, adding he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishesto COVID warriors.

"There should be no posters and banners and no crowds," the chief minister added, reminding that the state was still battling coronavirus.

"Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," he said.