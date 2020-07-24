STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Earthquake triggers landslides in Mizoram, 23rd to hit state in five weeks

The earthquake and heavy rains caused landslides at several places in the district, Champhai Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told PTI.

Published: 24th July 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude shook east Mizoram's Champhai district on the Myanmar border on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

This is the 23rd quake to jolt the northeastern state in the last five weeks.

The quake on Friday occurred at 11.16 am and the epicentre was 29 km southeast of Champhai, the NCS said.

The earthquake and heavy rains caused landslides at several places in the district, Champhai Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told PTI.

She said two buildings have been vacated and the water supply pipeline to Dungtlang village was damaged due to landslides.

The quantum of damage is yet to be ascertained as officials are assessing it, Zuali added Many people have set up makeshift tents and camps, and are sleeping outside their houses spooked by frequent quakes.

The district administration has provided them tarpaulins, water tanks, solar lamps, first aid kits and eatables, according to officials.

A series of earthquakes have hit the state since June 18 with remote Champhai being the worst-affected.

Earthquakes have also rocked Saitual, Serchhip and Siaha districts.

Earlier in the day, newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram K Vanlalvena, who is at present in the national capital, called on the secretary at the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Rajeevan, and asked him to send a team to the state.

Speaking to PTI from New Delhi, Vanlalvena said he urged the ministry to send seismologists to assess the cause of the frequent earthquakes.

He said the secretary told him that they were taking the earthquakes in Mizoram seriously and would put forward the matter before higher authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram earthquake
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp