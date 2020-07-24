STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eligibility criteria for NITs, government funded technical institutions relaxed due to COVID

This year, NITs will admit undergraduate students based on their performance in Joint Entrance Exam-Mains and will discount the class 12 board examination marks in the selection process.

Published: 24th July 2020 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Seat Allocation Board on Thursday relaxed admission norms for admissions into National Institutes of Technology and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions.

This year, NITs will admit undergraduate students based on their performance in Joint Entrance Exam-Mains and will discount the class 12 board examination marks in the selection process, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, Union Human Resources Development Minister announced.

“JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained,” he tweeted.

The Joint Admission Board of Indian Institutes of Technology had already taken a similar decision a few days back.

Earlier, along with the performance in JEE-Mains, both IITs and NITs used to demand either 75% mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

“For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either a minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations,” Pokhariyal tweeted.

“Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, the Joint Admission Board has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.”

This year, the CBSE board examinations had been disrupted due a nationwide lockdown enforced in late March in order to contain COVID-19 spread and the board later cancelled the remaining examinations scoring students on the basis of their performance in previous papers.

