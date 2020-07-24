STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government adds to its China squeeze, puts procurement behind firewall

This means Chinese companies cannot participate in the power project or a rail project or the telecom bidding without getting security clearance.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

Representational images of China and India's flags (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Months after putting the squeeze on Chinese investment in India and banning 59 apps, the Centre on Thursday raised a bigger firewall, this time creating checks and balances for procurement. A new layer of political clearance has also been added to the approval process. Vetting will be done both at the Central and State levels. 

According to a finance ministry release issued late on Thursday night, bidders from countries sharing a land border with India can participate only if they are registered with a ‘competent authority’, a move aimed at restricting Chinese companies from bidding for government procurement or taking part in power, rail or telecom projects.

ALSO READ | Rapid IAF deployment in Ladakh amid standoff with China has sent strong message: Rajnath

“Any bidder from such countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority,” the release said. Curiously, political and security clearance from the ministries of External and Home Affairs, respectively, will be mandatory for companies to be eligible to bid.

This means Chinese companies cannot participate in the power project or a rail project or the telecom bidding without getting security clearance. The competent authority will be the Registration Committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The new order, however, will not apply to countries to which India has extended lines of credit or in which India is engaged in development projects. 

Earlier, there were reports that Chinese firms may be allowed to bid for coal mines. The latest decision seems to restrict any such participation. The Centre has also written to state governments to implement the new guidelines in their respective states. “For State Government procurement, the Competent Authority will be constituted by the states but political and security clearance will remain necessary,” the release said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China relations procurement
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp