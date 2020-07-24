STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate drops to 2.38 per cent; recovery rate rises to 63.34 per cent

The total recoveries have climbed to 8,17,208, while there are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present.

Published: 24th July 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

A woman gives swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Kullu on Friday

A woman gives swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Kullu on Friday. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday. It said that the case fatality rate has further declined to 2.38 per cent.

According to data updated at 8 am, the total recoveries have climbed to 8,17,208, while there are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present, the ministry said as the COVID-19 tally surged to 12.87 lakh.

The data said that India also saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases while the death-toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities. The ministry said as a result of constantly growing number of recoveries, the recovered patients outnumber the active cases by 3,77,073. "This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend," he said.

ALSO READ| No gatherings on Independence Day, invite those recovered: Centre as COVID-19 tally nears 13 lakh

Further, a cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 23. On Thursday, 3,52,801 samples were tested. "This translates to 11179.83 tests per million (TPM) for India, which has seen a steady increase since the adoption of the 'test, track and treat' strategy," the ministry said.

The rise in TPM has been achieved with a steady rise in the number of labs (1290 so far), and efforts by the Centre and state governments and union territorty administrations to facilitate wide-spread testing through an array of options, it noted. There are currently 897 labs in the government sector and 393 private labs.

As for the country registering increasing number of recoveries, the ministry said that efforts of states and union territories are bolstered by the central teams of experts sent to high case-load areas and through strategic discussions held by Central government through video conferencing with state and district officials.

"With the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, the recoveries are improving and case fatality is continuously falling, which currently stands at 2.38 per cent," the ministry said.

The sustained rise in number of recoveries is the result of a well formulated and executed strategy of containment of COVID-19 by the state and union territory governments under the guidance of the Union government.

It primarily focuses on early detection through aggressive testing along with house-to-house surveys, contact tracing and surveillance of SARI/ILI cases to actively search for cases in the highly vulnerable categories.

This is followed by effective containment plans and efficient clinical management through the ramped up three-tier health infrastructure and well executed standard of care protocol.

The ministry said that these have successfully aided in effective treatment in the hospitals and through home isolation which in turn has ensured that the hospitals remain unburdened for critical patients, .

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp