Jyotiraditya Scindia, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi now members of Parliamentary committees

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday nominated new members to various Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi arrives at Parliament house for taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP in New Delhi on Thursday.

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated  for department related standing committee on External Affairs while BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Resource Development (HRD). 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday nominated new members to various Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees. About 45 newly elected RS members  were administeres the oath Wednesday. 

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has been made a member of the Committee on Defence and Congress member Digvijaya Singh has been nominated to the Committee on Urban Development. 

Naidu nominated 65 members on different committees, including filling up of some vacancies by the sitting members like ministers who cannot be nominated for any committes. 

Among others who have been nominated to various Parliamentary Committees are Bhubaneswar Kalita (HRD), G K Vasan (HRD), Subrata Bakshi, Ram Chander Jangra, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Sumer Singh Solanki.

