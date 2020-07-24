STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown imposed in MP's Jabalpur to curb rising COVID-19 cases

The official has informed that vehicles being used for health emergency services will be allowed to operate.

Published: 24th July 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 11:04 AM

General stores, fruit, vegetable shops and private offices shall remain closed. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

JABALPUR: Lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 will remain imposed in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

District Magistrate of Jabalpur Bharat Yadav said that essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open. General stores, fruit, vegetable shops and private offices shall remain closed.

"The movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed but vehicles being used for essential services, including print and electronic media, shall be allowed but they will have to carry their identity cards," Yadav said.

"Weddings which were already fixed for July 24th, 25th and 26th will be allowed to be held. Only 20 people (including bride and groom) will be allowed at a wedding," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 25,474, including 7,335 active cases. While 17,359 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 780. 

