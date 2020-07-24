STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra records 9,615 COVID-19 cases, total at 3,57,117

A total of 5,714 patients were discharged on Friday, which increased the number of recovered persons to 1,99,967.

Published: 24th July 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 10:29 PM

Medical volunteers wearing protective gear check a thermometer gun scanner at a COVID-19 testing camp at Dadar in Mumbai Monday July 20 2020.

Medical volunteers wearing protective gear check a thermometer gun scanner at a COVID-19 testing camp at Dadar in Mumbai Monday July 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,615 new coronavirus cases, 1,057 of them in Mumbai, which took the case tally in the state to 3,57,117.

The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 13,132 with 278 new fatalities, said a statement from the health department.

5,714 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 1,99,967.

There are 1,44,018 active cases in Maharashtra. So far, 17,87,306people have been tested.

The case recovery rate in the state is 55.99 percent and fatality rate is 3.68 percent, the health department said.

Currently, 8,88,976 people are in home quarantine and 45,838 in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai reported 1,057 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths, which took the case tally in the city to 1,06,980 and death toll to 5,984.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which comprises Mumbai city and surrounding areas, 3,367 new cases and 130 deaths were reported, taking case tally to 2,17,317 and death toll in the region to 8,779.

Pune city saw 2,011 new cases and 49 deaths where as Pimpri Chinchwad area saw 973 cases and 17 deaths.

Aurangabad city reported 265 new cases, Solapur city 115 new cases and Nagpur city 139 new cases.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 3,57,117, new cases 9,615, total deaths 13,132, recoveries 1,99,967, active cases 1,44,018, People tested so far 17,87,306.

