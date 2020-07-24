STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind flags off Red Cross relief material for affected people in Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

As many as 765,191 people were affected due to floods triggered by incessant rains in Bihar. Around 13,877 people have been staying in shelter homes.

Published: 24th July 2020 12:28 PM

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and the Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society was also present in the event held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and the Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society was also present in the event held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday flagged off Red Cross relief material for the people affected by flood and COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and the Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society was also present in the event held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In Assam, 93 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents while over 28 lakh have been affected in 26 districts of the state.

As many as 765,191 people were affected due to floods triggered by incessant rains in Bihar. Around 13,877 people have been staying in shelter homes.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 1,287,945 including 440,135 active cases, 817,209 cured/discharged/migrated.

With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. 

