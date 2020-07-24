Rajasthan crisis: Congress, supporting MLAs begin dharna at Raj Bhawan requesting assembly session

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a`dharna at the Raj Bhawan here, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the state assembly. The MLAs led by Chief minister Ashok Gehlot arrived there on four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days.

CM Gehlot meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra .Congress and other MLAs supporting Gehlot are sitting on the lawn and shouting slogans.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/Le3HzjWxIJ — rajesh asnani (@asnaniraajesh) July 24, 2020

Before heading for the Raj Bhawan, Gehlot said he had requested Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday to call a session of the assembly on Monday. But there had been no word from him so far, he said.

He threatened that if the demand for the session is not me, the MLAs will "not be responsible" if people gherao the Raj Bhawan. The chief minister claimed the governor was under pressure from "above" not to call an assembly session.

At the Raj Bhawan, while Gehlot me the Governor inside, the MLAs squatted on the laws, shouting slogans at time. The Governor came out to meet them. Later, the MLAs said they are starting a dharna.