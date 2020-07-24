STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: Congress, supporting MLAs begin dharna at Raj Bhawan requesting assembly session

Accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they arrived in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days.

Published: 24th July 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra along with party and other supporting MLAs at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra along with party and other supporting MLAs at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a`dharna at the Raj Bhawan here, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the state assembly. The MLAs led by Chief minister Ashok Gehlot arrived there on four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days.

Before heading for the Raj Bhawan, Gehlot said he had requested Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday to call a session of the assembly on Monday. But there had been no word from him so far, he said.

He threatened that if the demand for the session is not me, the MLAs will "not be responsible" if people gherao the Raj Bhawan. The chief minister claimed the governor was under pressure from "above" not to call an assembly session.

At the Raj Bhawan, while Gehlot me the Governor inside, the MLAs squatted on the laws, shouting slogans at time. The Governor came out to meet them. Later, the MLAs said they are starting a dharna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Rajasthan political crisis Rajasthan Congress Kalraj Mishra raj bhawan Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp