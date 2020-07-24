STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan crisis: HC asks Gehlot government not to take action against rebel MLAs, makes Centre party in Pilot camp's plea

The application for impleadment was moved on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now.

Published: 24th July 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 12:33 PM

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs.

The Pilot camp had moved the high court against the notices under which they face possible disqualification from the state assembly.

The high court on Friday also admitted a petition filed by the 19 dissident Congress MLAs to include the Union government in the list of respondents to their petition.

ALSO READ | Audio clips genuine, send them abroad for forensic test, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot 

The HC also allowed the application moved by Pilot camp seeking impleadment of the Union of India as a party to the proceedings in the disqualification matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta allowed the application that was moved by the petitioners on Thursday.

The court then adjourned for 20 minutes.

The dissident Congress MLAs led by Pilot have challenged their disqualification notices through the writ petition which was taken up by the bench on Friday last week and arguments were held.

The hearing continued on Monday and the arguments concluded on Tuesday.

The court on Tuesday said it will give appropriate order on the writ petition on Friday.

ALSO READ | 'Overambitious' young leaders quitting Congress as they feel party won't come to power soon: Adhir

The notices to MLAs were served after the party complained to the Speaker that the legislators had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings, on Monday and Tuesday last week.

The Pilot camp, however, argued that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session.

In its complaint to the Legislative Assembly Speaker, the Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they 'voluntarily' give up the membership of the party which they represent in the House.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

(With PTI Inputs)

