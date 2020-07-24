STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tusker electrocuted as Chhattisgarh forest staff fail to crack down on farmers using live wires

The owner of the farmland and his wife have been arrested by the forest department and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972

Published: 24th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

The tusker electrocuted in Chhattisgarh

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

The lack of prompt action by the forest department in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh has led to the death of a male tusker, which came in contact with a live wire used illegally on a farmland at Tapkara, about 350 km from Raipur, on Friday.

A department officer admitted they had inputs about electric fences being illegally used by farmers around their fields.

“One adult elephant died owing to electrocution. A farmer couple used live wires to safeguard the crops from tuskers. Our department staff had information about such illegal acts here in the farmland and sent an alert. We are investigating,” said Abhishek Jogawat, sub-divisional officer of forest in Jashpur.

The owner of the farmland and his wife have been arrested by the forest department and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Locals blamed the forest staff for their alleged “negligence and laxity’ that led to the death of the elephant.

“The negligent approach of the forest department in Jashpur division is much evident. One can gauge their failure when herds of elephants easily entered the campus of Member of Parliament Gomti Sai twice recently at Munadi and devastated the lawn,” said Ramesh Sharma, a senior journalist in Jashpur.   

However, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jashpur Division Krishna Kumar Jadhav said, “Nobody was aware of live wires. We advise the villagers against it.”

As many as eight wild elephants have been killed in Chhattisgarh since mid-June. A central team recently visited the state for a ground inspection. Four forest staff were then suspended and over half a dozen IFS officers shunted out following the deaths of the pachyderms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Man-Animal Conflict Chhattisgarh elephant deaths
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp