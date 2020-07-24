Woman raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district

By PTI

BANDA: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Friday. They said that the incident took place in Naraini area on Wednesday. The woman had gone out to look for her father as he hadn't returned home from the fields.

Naraini SHO Girindra Singh said that she was raped by three men near a pond. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. On the victim's complaint, an FIR was lodged in the matter on Thursday night against Zeeshan, Karamatullah and another man, he said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, who are absconding, the police said.