Case against private hospital in Covid patient’s death in Gurugram

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police on Friday registered a case against a private hospital in Gurugram over the death of a 44-year-old woman due to alleged negligence. The family of Seema Arora has alleged that she was not provided oxygen support despite having tested positive for Covid-19. The police registered the case after her family complained to CM ML Khattar and the Chief Medical Officer.

The case was registered at Sector 10-A police station in Gurugram on charge of causing death by negligence against the hospital. The hospital is located in Sector 37 of the millennium city. A police officer said that a notice will be sent to the hospital to join the probe. Arora was admitted to the hospital on June 1 and had tested positive for Covid-19 after two days.

She was then shifted to the Covid-19 ward of the hospital. On June 5, she called her family and told them she was not being given oxygen support despite repeated requests as she was having trouble breathing. She asked her family to shift her from the hospital. The family shifted her to another hospital in a critical condition where she died within minutes of admission. The family alleged that the hospital did not provide oxygen support to her even while she was being shifted in an ambulance.

The private hospital has termed the allegations baseless and denied any negligence on their part. “We have already filed an appeal in the Haryana Medical Council as the allegations are false, baseless and frivolous. All medical assistance was given to the patient,” a senior functionary of the hospital said over phone. According to police sources, the family of the deceased had approached the CM Window and the office of Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram to air their grievance. An inquiry was conducted and police action was recommended.

JJP closes office after cook tests corona positive

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) temporarily closed its office in Sector 3 of Chandigarh today after a cook tested positive for Covid-19. The office is being sanitised now. A party spokesperson said that the cook’s wife, who works a sweeper in the office, his son have been tested. The son’s report has come as negative. The clerk and other staff members working in the office have also been tested.