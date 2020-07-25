Chinese envoy slams UK high commissioner

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday hit out at British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton over the latter’s comments on the ongoing stand-off along the LAC, saying there was no need for a third-party interference in a bilateral issue.

“Noted remarks regarding #China by British High Commissioner to India, rife with mistakes & false allegations. Boundary question falls within bilateral scope of #China & #India. We have wisdom & capability to properly handle differences. No need for third party interference,” Sun said in a tweet on Friday. Barton on Thursday said China’s imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong and its actions on the border with India posed a challenge to the world.