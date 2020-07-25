STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Continue with relief work, gear up for polls: Nadda to Bihar BJP

Nadda held deliberations with over 60 BJP state leaders belonging to the core group of the party and heads of various fronts.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:54 AM

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday asked the party leaders in Bihar to commit themselves to the relief works for Covid-19 and flood while also gearing up the election machinery for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nadda held deliberations with over 60 BJP state leaders belonging to the core group of the party and heads of various fronts. The virtual meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Union minister of state Ashwani Choubey, state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal and other leaders.

“The BJP chief took stock of the prevailing situations arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak and floods. He said the BJP leaders and workers while following the Covid protocols should reach out the relief works to the affected people,” said a senior BJP functionary. Incidentally, scores of the Bihar BJP leaders had tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago after which they had been isolating at their respective homes, which also included the state unit chief.  

“The BJP chief told us that the party workers should be at the forefront of service to the flood and pandemic affected people, and set up camps appropriately to reach out the relief works. The BJP workers at the same time need to complete the organisational outreach activities at the booth levels in preparations for the Assembly elections,” said another BJP functionary. 

