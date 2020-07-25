COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,332 in West Bengal; total cases at 56,377

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal reported a record 42 COVID-19 fatalities in a day, which pushed the death toll in the state to 1,332, the health department said on Saturday.

The state registered 2,404 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike, raising the tally to 56,377, it said in a bulletin.

West Bengal now has 19,391 active cases.

Since Friday, at least 2,125 patients have been released from different hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the bulletin said.

A total of 15,628 samples were tested during the same period, it added.