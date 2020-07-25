STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 situation different from Killari quake: Sharad Pawar

Pawar was the chief minister of the state when the earthquake hit Killari in Latur district, in which at least 10,000 people had died.

Published: 25th July 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the COVID-19 management in the state, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the situation caused by the devastating earthquake in Killari in 1993 was different from the present pandemic.

Talking to reporters here, he also said that the benefits of the Centre's package aimed at bringing the economy back on track were not yet seen.

Replying to a query that he (Pawar) had shifted the CM Office to Latur after the Killari earthquake, while Thackeray was managing things from home, the former Union minister said, "The situation in Killari was different. That calamity was restricted to one district. But the present crisis has covered the entire state".

READ| Some people think building temple will eradicate COVID-19: Pawar's

Pawar was the chief minister of the state when the earthquake hit Killari in Latur district, in which at least 10,000 people had died.

"If the chief minister goes out everywhere in the state then coordination will be a tough task," Pawar said.

Leaders of the opposition BJP have been targeting Thackeray saying that despite the crisis, he was not stepping out of his house.

Pawar said, "Thackeray has been working hard in this critical phase. The present government is doing well in pandemic. The CM is managing things well and he is busy in the coordination all the time".

When asked about the package announced by the Centre to bring the economy back on track, Pawar said, "The benefits of the package were not yet seen. But the state government is trying hard to bring back the economy on track," he said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the rate of infection in Aurangabad district has come down to 10 per cent as compared to 26 earlier.

The collector has been authorised to commission staff for COVID-19 management, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Sharad Pawar Killari quake
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp