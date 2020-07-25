Ladakh standoff: Fresh meet of Corps Commanders lined up

Pushkar Banakar And Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: India and China on Friday agreed that early and complete disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was essential for the smooth development of bilateral ties, and decided to hold another commander-level talks to work out the steps to achieve it.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the 17th Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs. While the ministry of external affairs said that a meeting of senior commanders may be held, army sources said it would be at the Corps Commander level. The two sides are in discussions to finalise a date for the meeting.

A statement from the ministry of external affairs said, “The two sides agreed that another meeting of the senior commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.” The Indian delegation at the WMCC meeting—the third since the June 15 violent face-off—was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Hong Liang, the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two sides also agreed to maintain their ongoing engagements both at the diplomatic and military level, including through the meetings of WMCC.