STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ladakh standoff: Fresh meet of Corps Commanders lined up

The decision was taken at a meeting of the 17th Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

Representational images of China and India's flags (Photo | AFP)

By Pushkar Banakar And Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India and China on Friday agreed that early and complete disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was essential for the smooth development of bilateral ties, and decided to hold another commander-level talks to work out the steps to achieve it.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the 17th Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs. While the ministry of external affairs said that a meeting of senior commanders may be held, army sources said it would be at the Corps Commander level. The two sides are in discussions to finalise a date for the meeting.

ALSO READ | India, China agree on 'early and complete' disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh

A statement from the ministry of external affairs said, “The two sides agreed that another meeting of the senior commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.” The Indian delegation at the WMCC meeting—the third since the June 15 violent face-off—was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Hong Liang, the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two sides also agreed to maintain their ongoing engagements both at the diplomatic and military level, including through the meetings of WMCC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China border standoff
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp