STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jobless due to lockdown, man sells possessions to feed family in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

After selling his wife's jewellery to pay house rent, Haroon is now trying to sell the induction cooktop, which he had prudently purchased to save money on LPG cylinders.

Published: 25th July 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

A marketplace closed during the COVID-19 lockdown. (File Photo | PTI) | Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Having lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, a couple in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has resorted to selling few valuable possessions they have to buy ration.

With no source of income, Motikaranja resident Mohammed Haroon and wife are trying to sell their induction cooktop, which they had purchased to save on LPG expenses just six months ago.

The 37-year-old, who worked as a helper at a company in Shendra industrial area, lost his job in the initial period of the lockdown.

"I bought groceries four months ago and later some relatives helped us out. Now as we are running out of ration, we have to find our own way," Haroon said.

A Class 12 pass out, Haroon's wife would give tuitions to children from Urdu medium schools.

However, once the viral outbreak began, children stopped coming.

"We used to earn Rs 15,000 per month before the lockdown, but now we are left with no income," said the father of two.

After selling his wife's jewellery to pay house rent, Haroon is now trying to sell the induction cooktop, which he had prudently purchased to save money on LPG cylinders.

"We brought the induction cooktop some six to seven months ago. It is the only valuable possession we have left and I will have to sell it to feed my family for the next couple of months," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp