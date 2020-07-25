Kamal Nath rues opposition governments are being toppled, BJP says introspect 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With three Congress MLAs switching over to the BJP within 11 days, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning that the federal structure of the country is under attack due to opposition governments being toppled in many states.

In a letter written to Modi, Nath mentioned that toppling his elected government four months ago was one of the most hated crimes that happened in the country’s democratic history. “Still opposition MLAs are being lured to first resign from the Vidhan Sabha and then join the BJP. Such unethical acts are burdening the state’s population with the burden of by-elections,” Nath wrote.

“There is quake in entire democratic system in the country and there is a strong suspicion that nucleus of this quake is located at the centre. I hope my suspicion is wrong and you’ll come forward to salvage the declining credibility of our democracy by not taking into your party and government such leaders, who are accused of striking deals for selling democratic values.” Responding to Nath’s letter, BJP state president VD Sharma questioned Nath as to why he not mention about the Congress having toppled 105 opposition governments in various in the past.

“Did seasoned leaders, spanning from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Acharya Kriplani, Chaudhary Charan Singh to Morarji Desai and others quit the Congress due to BJP’s interference?” “In the democracy there is a special space for disagreement and opposition, but the emergency backers like you won’t understand it. Instead of writing a letter to the PM, you should introspect and leave some posts for other leaders,” Sharma wrote.

