STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kamal Nath rues opposition governments are being toppled, BJP says introspect 

In a letter written to Modi, Nath mentioned that toppling his elected government four months ago was one of the most hated crimes that happened in the country’s democratic history.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI) (File Photo| PTI)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With three Congress MLAs switching over to the BJP within 11 days, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning that the federal structure of the country is under attack due to opposition governments being toppled in many states.

In a letter written to Modi, Nath mentioned that toppling his elected government four months ago was one of the most hated crimes that happened in the country’s democratic history. “Still opposition MLAs are being lured to first resign from the Vidhan Sabha and then join the BJP. Such unethical acts are burdening the state’s population with the burden of by-elections,” Nath wrote.

“There is quake in entire democratic system in the country and there is a strong suspicion that nucleus of this quake is located at the centre. I hope my suspicion is wrong and you’ll come forward to salvage the declining credibility of our democracy by not taking into your party and government such leaders, who are accused of striking deals for selling democratic values.” Responding to Nath’s letter, BJP state president VD Sharma questioned Nath as to why he not mention about the Congress having toppled 105 opposition governments in various in the past. 

“Did seasoned leaders, spanning from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Acharya Kriplani, Chaudhary Charan Singh to Morarji Desai and others quit the Congress due to BJP’s interference?” “In the democracy there is a special space for disagreement and opposition, but the emergency backers like you won’t understand it. Instead of writing a letter to the PM, you should introspect and leave some posts for other leaders,” Sharma wrote. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Nath
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp