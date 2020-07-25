No let-up in Assam flood fury, one more dies taking toll to 97

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One more person died as the Assam flood situation remained grim.

The death, which occurred in Morigaon district of Central Assam, took the toll to 97. Twenty-six others had lost their lives in rain-triggered landslides earlier.

Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Beki, Kopili, Sankosh, and Kushiyara were flowing above the danger level.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 26.37 lakh people from 2,370 villages and localities across 27 of the state’s 33 districts were still reeling under the flood. Of them, 47,772 were lodged in 564 relief camps.

The floodwater continued to breach river embankments and damaged bridges, roads, and houses. Standing crop in 1.17 lakh hectares of land was under water. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and locals were engaged in rescue operations.

At the Kaziranga National Park, 127 animals, including 13 rhinos, died till Saturday morning due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that traverses beside the park.