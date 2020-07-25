STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online convention to pay homage to former president APJ Abdul Kalam

Reminiscing his journey with the former president, Vellaichamy said it was a life-changing experience to work with Kalam and co-author the book 'Manifesto of Change' with him.

Published: 25th July 2020 02:48 PM

APJ Abdul Kalam | File/EPS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mission Kalam', an online convention celebrating the life and time of the 11th President of India A P J Abdul Kalam was inaugurated on Saturday.

The convention will be hosted by Los Angeles-based Pink Jaguars Entertainment, the banner behind the former president's upcoming biopic APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man.

The event will take place for eleven weekends with eleven online sessions starting from July 25, the day when Kalam took charge as the 11th president in 2002, to October 15, which marks his 89th birth anniversary.

This convention will have leaders from various areas of expertise to share their experiences on Dr Kalam, who was known as the Missile Man of India', Suvarna Pappu, managing director, Pink Jaguars Entertainment, said in the Zoom session.

The virtual inauguration was attended by Vellaichamy Ponraj, ADA scientist and former technical advisor to Kalam; Shekhar Rao Perala, ex vice-chairperson-Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan(NYKS) and national executive member, BJP; Vasa Seshagiri Rao, IRS, Chief Commissioner CGST, Hyderabad Zone; Shaina NC, spokesperson BJP; director-writer of biopic, Jagadeesh Daneti; and actor Mohammed Ali, who essays the role of Kalam in the film.

Reminiscing his journey with the former president, Vellaichamy said it was a life-changing experience to work with Kalam and co-author the book Manifesto of Change with him.

I was in 10th standard when SLV-3 was launched and I had a dream to become a scientist like Dr Kalam. I never knew I will be travelling with him for 20 years after joining DRDO. His mission was to make India self-reliant in aeronautics, defence and atomic energy. I hope the biopic will inspire youth across the globe as the growth of science and technology is parallel to the growth of Kalam, Vellaichamy said.

Perala said Kalam shared a great bond with every citizen of India and he is looking forward to the biopic.

He was a man of simple living and high thinking. He was a man of actions and not just words. Dr Kalam is an inspiration for people across the world. He is loved by everyone in India. The biopic being made on him can inspire many young minds, he added.

The first look poster of the biopic was released by Minister for Information & Broadcasting of India, Prakash Javadekar earlier this year in February.

Politician-fashion designer, Shaina NC, said while the biopic is a great step to make people aware about Kalam's journey, a lot more is needed to be done to understand what he stood for.

At this given point in time, there are very few people who understand the relevance of Dr Kalam. Post COVID-19, life has changed and we have realised the power of simplicity. It is important to think about the past and realise that there are legends who are remembered for their sheer simplicity and brilliant vision, she added.

Biopic's director Daneti also revealed the film's international title at the online inaugural ceremony of Mission Kalam'.

The film, produced by Daneti, Pappu and Martini Films' Johnny Martin, will be released in the US under the title Immortal President.

