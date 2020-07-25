STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi selling off Gujarat's initiatives as his own: CM Rupani

Vijay Rupani

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "copying" Gujarat's initiatives and "selling" them as his own after the latter tweeted that he had suggested the "one district, one product" concept for cluster development.

Rupani said this concept was initially proposed and launched by then chief minister of Gujarat, Anandiben Patel, way back in 2016.

In his tweet, Rahul shared a news report from Solan in Himachal Pradesh about "one district, one product" survey being carried out by the Industries department for the Centrally-sponsored cluster development programme for micro and small enterprises.

"This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back. Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset," Rahul tweeted on Saturday.

Hitting back, Rupani linked a February 15, 2016 tweet from Anandiben Patel when she was CM. Patel is current Governor of Uttar Pradesh and holding additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

In her tweet, Patel had talked about 'one village, one product' concept and said it will be "initiated on a pilot basis to preserve languishing crafts through focussed approach and support".

"Rahul Ji, Copying Gujarat's initiatives and selling them as your ideas does not show your smartness.

I don't expect you to know details of anything, but your script-writers should know better! How about 'One defeat, one reinvention' policy for you?" Rupani tweeted.

