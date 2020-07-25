STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The term 'underground organisations' came from Raj Bhavan, for us they are 'political groups': Nagaland govt

The term 'underground organisations', used in an official memorandum that asked employees to self-declare if they have any family members or close relatives in the insurgent groups.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland Governor RV Ravi

Nagaland Governor RV Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government said the term “underground organisations”, used in an official memorandum (OM) that asked employees to self-declare if they have any family members or close relatives in the insurgent groups, was not its creation.

An official statement said the OM, dated July 7, 2020, was issued on the direction of Governor RN Ravi.

The government issued the “clarification” as several organisations, including that of the insurgents, were livid with the usage of the term “underground organisations” among others.

The statement said the term “underground organisations” was “conveyed” by the Raj Bhavan. It said the government had used the term “Naga political organizations” in its press release issued on July 22.

In layman’s parlance, “underground groups” or “underground organisations” in Nagaland denote the rebel groups. However, the state government and politicians describe them as “Naga political groups” or “Naga political organizations”.

In the July 7 OM, which was issued by the state’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy, the government had asked its employees to submit the self-declaration form by August 7.

“As per instructions, all the Administrative Heads of Departments and all the Heads of Departments are directed to obtain information in the self-declaration form attached herewith, from all government servants under his/her department/office regarding family members and relatives in underground organisations and submit (it) to the Home Department, Political Branch latest by 7th August 2020 positively,” the OM read.

Employees who do not have any family member or close relative in rebel groups, they will tick “No” in the self-declaration form. But those who have, they will write the names of the person and his organisation and the position/rank held by the person in the organisation. Such government employees will also have to write the nature of the relationship.

Some organisations in the state stated that there would hardly be any Naga family that has not made any sacrifices for the Naga cause or was not involved with the movement.

