Thirteen-member BJP delegation to meet Rajasthan Governor amid political crisis
A party spokesperson said the delegation would hold discussions on the situation arising due to the spread of coronavirus.
Published: 25th July 2020 04:30 PM | Last Updated: 25th July 2020 04:30 PM | A+A A-
JAIPUR: A delegation of the opposition BJP will meet Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra around 5 pm on Saturday.
A party spokesperson said the delegation would hold discussions on the situation arising due to the spread of coronavirus.
BJP state president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria will lead the 13-member delegation.