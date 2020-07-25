STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in outskirts of Srinagar

During the search operation, militants hiding in the area fired at the troops. 

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants. Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

An army official said that acting on specific information about presence of two militants, police, CRPF and army launched a joint search operation in Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours today to track down the militants hiding there.

During the search operation, militants hiding in the area fired at the troops. The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, which continued for a few hours, two militants were killed.

An army man sustained bullet injuries in the encounter and has been hospitalized. The army official said that encounter has ended and both the militants have been killed.

He said the identity of the deceased militants and the outfit to which they owe allegiance was being ascertained.

Security forces have intensified anti-militancy operations in the Valley.

About 140 militants have been killed in over two dozen encounters in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far as against 150 militants killed last year.

