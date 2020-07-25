STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

The chief minister's visit comes ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Published: 25th July 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Temple construction workshop in Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Temple construction workshop in Ayodhya. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new ‘asans’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.

The CM reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and took part in a 'puja'. He also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and inspected the stones carved for Ram Temple at Mandir Nirmaan Karyashala. He then held a meeting with seers and members of the Ram Mandir Trust at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad headquarters at Karsewak Puram.

Adityanath is on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple.  The trip comes ahead of the PM’s expected visit to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

READ| HC dismisses plea against Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ in Ayodhya

The construction of the temple will start with the ceremony to lay the foundation stone.  A trust member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. 

CM confirmed that the 'bhoomi poojan' event is to be celebrated on the lines of Diwali with all temples and residences lighting up diyas and candles to signify the return of Lord Rama to his home in Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile as per Ramayan. The SC had on November 9 last year directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Mandir Ayodhya Yogi Adityanath Ram Mandir pooja
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp