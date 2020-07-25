Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new ‘asans’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.

The CM reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and took part in a 'puja'. He also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and inspected the stones carved for Ram Temple at Mandir Nirmaan Karyashala. He then held a meeting with seers and members of the Ram Mandir Trust at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad headquarters at Karsewak Puram.

Adityanath is on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple. The trip comes ahead of the PM’s expected visit to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the temple will start with the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. A trust member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event.

CM confirmed that the 'bhoomi poojan' event is to be celebrated on the lines of Diwali with all temples and residences lighting up diyas and candles to signify the return of Lord Rama to his home in Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile as per Ramayan. The SC had on November 9 last year directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.