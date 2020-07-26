STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Average completion time of PM Awas Yojana-Gramin comes down to 114 days

The Rural Development Ministry has also completed construction of around 72 lakh houses under the Indira Awas Yojana totalling construction of 1.82 crore houses since 2014.

Published: 26th July 2020 10:06 AM

NEW DELHI:  The average completion time of houses being built under the restructured Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) has come down to 114 days from the earlier 314, the rural development ministry said. The objective of the scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, aims to build 2.95 crore houses and achieve Housing for All by 2022.

Officials say that the reduction in the completion time is a step in that direction. "With the completion time reducing, more houses can be built and more people can be employed. In these times of crisis, shelter and employment both are important priorities," an official said.

"The measures taken in this regard has ensured increased pace for construction of houses resulting in completion of 1.1 crore houses with houses to 1.46 lakh landless beneficiaries under the scheme," the statement from the ministry said.

Rural Development Ministry has also completed construction of around 72 lakh houses under the Indira Awas Yojana totalling construction of 1.82 crore houses since 2014. "PMAY-G also addresses the basic needs of households through convergence with various government programmes. The poor not only get a home but also get upto 90 to 95 days of work under MGNREGS," the statement added.

