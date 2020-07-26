'Brave soldiers our pride': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Kargil Vijay Diwas

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday that the nation will always be grateful to the soldiers, as he paid tributes on the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

He said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of fearlessness and determination of the brave soldiers.

"The nation will always be grateful to the brave martyrs. The brave soldiers of our country are our pride," Soren tweeted.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM ने भारतीय सेना के शौर्य की गाथा बयां करने वाले #कारगिल_विजय_दिवस पर वीर शहीदों को नमन किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा यह दिवस अमर शहीदों की निडरता और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। राष्ट्र सदैव वीर शहीदों का कृतज्ञ रहेगा। हमारे देश के वीर जवान हमारा गौरव हैं। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) July 26, 2020

Ranchi's BJP MP Sanjay Seth honoured Subedar Ashutosh Kumar Singh who recently returned home following his posting in Galwan Valley amid the standoff with China.

BJP's state unit president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash said the entire country salutes the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the countrys unity and integrity.