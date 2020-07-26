Congress launches digital campaign, accuses BJP of violating democratic traditions

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress launched its nationwide digital campaign, "#SpeakUpForDemocracy", on Sunday and hit out at the BJP for its "attempts to violate constitutional and democratic traditions".

Congress leaders also accused the saffron party of trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government during a health emergency.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan is trying its best to control the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also been appreciated globally. At such a time, the BJP is trying to destabilise the elected government in the state," Congress general secretary and the party's Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said.

State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the leaders of the saffron party are working to topple the Rajasthan government.

"The Congress government is working effectively to battle against the pandemic. Even the prime minister has lauded its efforts. Then why is the BJP working towards bringing down the government? I want to say that democracy will win and the BJP's conspiracy will fail," he said.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is camping here with party leaders, said, "The BJP's conspiracy to kill democracy in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan has been exposed.

" "Is democracy a slave of the Delhi Durbar? Is the majority a puppet in Delhi's hands? Doesn't the rule of vote matter? If not, then raise your voice," he added.

Reacting to the allegations, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Satish Poonia used a Hindi proverb to take a dig at the Congress -- a cat going on a pilgrimage after eating 900 mice.

"The Congress is responsible for the political crisis in Rajasthan. It violated democratic values and insulted the Constitution for years. Will old sins be washed away through this 'SpeakUpForDemocracy' hypocrisy?" he asked.

The Congress government in Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is facing a threat after Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled against the party.

Eighteen other MLAs have also defied the party whip to attend CLP meetings.

Including the 19 dissidents, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly and the BJP 72.