COVID-19 test report mandatory to attend Nagaland assembly session

KOHIMA: All legislators and assembly secretariat staff will have to undergo a mandatory test for COVID-19 and carry the report to attend the one-day session on July 30, according to an official statement.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has decided that all those coming to the premises, including ministers, advisors, MLAs, and officers and staff of the secretariat, will have to undergo the COVID-19 test and carry the report with them, the statement issued by assembly commissioner and secretary P J Antony said on Saturday.

The assembly secretariat in consultation with the civil secretariat has made necessary arrangements for testing of everyone involved, it said.

To avoid crowding around the assembly premises, the speaker also directed that the members may come accompanied by only their drivers and one security guard, except in the case of the chief minister, deputy chief minister and the leader of the opposition.

Journalists covering the assembly session have also been asked to undergo the test and carry their results while attending the session.

Longkumer said that as part of social distancing protocol, only one member would be allowed to sit per bench, restricting only 30 members within the assembly well while the rest 30 members would be adjusted in the seats previously reserved for administrative and departmental heads.

The administrative heads and other support staff would occupy the visitors' gallery, he said.

Also, only one journalist per media house would be permitted in the press gallery, Longkumer added.

All protocols and measures related to COVID-19 would be strictly followed, and a list of 'Dos and Don'ts' would be issued ahead of the session, he said.

