STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: 28-year-old man dies allegedly in police lock-up in, judicial probe ordered

The family members of the deceased man accused the police station of thrashing him severely leading to his death.

Published: 26th July 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial Torture

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA: A 28-year-old man has died after allegedly being beaten up inside lock-up at Khanpur police station in Jhalawar district.

The family members of the deceased man accused the police station of thrashing him severely leading to his death.

Police, though, lodged a case under Section 176 (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) of CrPC and initiated investigation into the matter.

However, a judicial probe was later ordered into the matter after demands were raised by the family members, who received support from the local MLA.

In accordance with National Human Rights Commission guidelines on custodial deaths, the SHO of Khanpur police station Kamalchand Meena was suspended and the entire station staff sent to the Police Lines, the Jhalawar SP said.

"It is not proven as of now that he died in police custody. As on record, he was not in our custody.

"However, the inquiry under Section 176 of CrPC by a judicial magistrate is being carried out," Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang Sidhu said.

The victim, Rajesh Meena (28), who was a resident of Raiger Basti in Khanpur town of the district, died on Saturday evening in hospital where he was admitted after his condition deteriorated, Jhalawar Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Yadav said.

On Saturday noon, the police had arrested Meena under the Arms Act and was later allowed to leave the station upon being served a notice following initial interrogation, Yadav said.

Meena's condition "deteriorated" and he collapsed in the premises itself when he came out of the station following which the police personnel rushed him to hospital where he died on Saturday evening, the ASP claimed.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members alleged that Khanpur police station personnel severely tortured Meena that led to his death.

Meena's brother said the 28-year-old was in sound health when he was taken into custody but the policemen later "killed" him.

The deceased man was an alcoholic who would frequently beat his mother, wife and other family members, the ASP said.

Meena's mother had lodged the case against her son on Saturday morning, the ASP claimed, adding that Meena was in possession of a sharp weapon when he was arrested.

The family members, accompanied by local BJP MLA Narendra Nagar, protested on Sunday morning in Khanpur town demanding a case of murder be lodged against the staff of Khanpur police station and also refused consent for conducting a postmortem.

Following several rounds of negotiations, the protesting family members agreed for the postmortem after they were assured that the SHO would be suspended and action taken against the two police personnel allegedly involved in the beating, compensation of Rs 5 lakh and support for the deceased man's 18-month-old daughter.

The family members agreed to a postmortem after they were assured of a judicial inquiry into the matter along with the other slew of demands, the MLA said.

With the entire proceeding being filmed, a medical board carried out the postmortem in presence of a civil magistrate on Sunday afternoon and the body was handed over to the family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan police brutality custodial torture
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp