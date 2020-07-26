Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 5 times a day to end COVID-19 pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

By Online Desk

While scientists across the world are racing against time to find a vaccine to cure COVID-19, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur appealed to everyone to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 to end the coronavirus pandemic.

'Bhoomi Pujan' or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya is to take place on August 5.

Taking to Twitter, the 2008 Malegaon blast accused said, “Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5".

आइए हम सब मिलकर कोरोना महामारी को समाप्त करने के लिए लोगों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना के लिए एक आध्यात्मिक प्रयास करें आज25 से 5 अगस्त तक प्रतिदिन शाम 7:00 बजे अपने घरों में हनुमान चालीसा का 5 बार पाठकरें5 अगस्त को अनुष्ठान का रामलला की आरती के साथ घरों में दीप जलाकर समापन करें pic.twitter.com/Ba0J2KrkA8 — Sadhvi Pragya singh thakur (@SadhviPragya_MP) July 25, 2020

“Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ‘aarti’ to Lord Ram at home,” she added.

The Bhopal MP also wrote that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is making efforts to contain the spread of the virus by imposing lockdown in Bhopal till August 4.

“When people… Hindus from across the country recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus…This is your prayer to Lord Ram,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 48661 cases of COVID-19, taking the country's tally to 13,85,522.