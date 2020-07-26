STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 5 times a day to end COVID-19 pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 48661 cases of COVID-19, taking the country's tally to 13,85,522.

Published: 26th July 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

While scientists across the world are racing against time to find a vaccine to cure COVID-19, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur appealed to everyone to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 to end the coronavirus pandemic.

'Bhoomi Pujan' or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya is to take place on August 5.

Taking to Twitter, the 2008 Malegaon blast accused said, “Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5".

“Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ‘aarti’ to Lord Ram at home,” she added.

The Bhopal MP also wrote that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is making efforts to contain the spread of the virus by imposing lockdown in Bhopal till August 4.

“When people… Hindus from across the country recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus…This is your prayer to Lord Ram,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 48661 cases of COVID-19, taking the country's tally to 13,85,522.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pragya Thakur Hanuman Chalisa Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp