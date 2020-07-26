Security forces bust militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Poonch

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces busted a militant hideout in Shopian and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and seized arms and ammunition, police said.

The hideout was located in a orchard in Dachoo area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said two UBGL grenades, three grenades, an AK-47 magazine, 20 AK rounds, an ICOM radio set and other incriminating materials have been seized from from the hideout.

Explosives were also seized from Poonch such as two IEDs, which were later destroyed, police said.

The search and cordon operation was carried in Loran top area of Poonch district, they said.

A case has been registered into the matter, the official added.