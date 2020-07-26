STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six arrested in Madhya Pradesh after looting Rs 45 lakh by blowing up ATMs with explosives 

The gang had blown up seven ATMs so far and looted Rs 46 lakh, Inspector General of Police (Sagar Zone) Anil Sharma told reporters here on Sunday.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

DAMOH: A gang of six people, including an engineering graduate, which robbed ATMs by blowing them up with explosives was busted in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The gang had blown up seven ATMs so far and looted Rs 46 lakh, Inspector General of Police (Sagar Zone) Anil Sharma told reporters here on Sunday.

"They would conduct reconnaissance of ATMs to find out how much cash was stored in them. They would open the ATM by exploding a gelatin stick near the cash tray using a motorcycle battery," the IG said.

"One of the arrested persons, Devendra Patel (28), has a civil engineering degree and had also appeared for the UPSC exams. He used to device ways of committing robberies after watching television crime shows.

"We seized fake currency with face value of Rs 3.50 lakh and equipment from Patel," Sharma said.

He said Rs 25.57 lakh cash, two country-made pistols, eight bullets, detonators, colour printer, three motorcycles, gelatin sticks, mobile phones and laptop have been seized from the gang.

The seven robberies the gang committed were in Damoh, Jabalpur, Panna and Katni districts.

On July 19, they had looted Rs 22 lakh from an ATM in Panna in this manner.

The other five members of the gang were identified as Santosh Patel (27), Nitesh Patel (25), Jairam Patel (32), Rakesh Patel (24) and Surat Lodhi (30).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh crime ATM theft
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp