STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AICTE slashes 1.5 lakh engineering and management seats, adds 1.4 lakh new ones

It means that the overall reduction in seats in institutions providing technical education is just about 10,000.

Published: 27th July 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image of engineering students used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of engineering, management, and some other technical degree seats in old institutions in India is going down by about 1.5 lakh this year while about 1.4 lakh additional seats are being added by new institutions or those raising student intakes.  

Nearly 1.5 lakh seats for the 2020-21 academic session have been dropped on account of closure of institutions, punitive action by the technical education regulator, or failure of some institutions to get renewals.

However, as about 1.4 lakh new seats in these streams have also been added. It means that the overall reduction in seats in institutions providing technical education is just about 10,000.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday shared seat approval data for this year which showed that a total of 30,88,512 seats have been allowed in 9,691 institutions for 2020-21.

Apart from engineering and management, other streams that the AICTE governs include town planning, applied arts and crafts, hotel management, and catering technology.

Overall, the number of seats approved by the AICTE has gone down by over 2.5 lakh, as compared to the last year but that’s mainly because many architecture and pharmacy colleges are now not mandatorily affiliated with it as per a recent Supreme Court order.  

A total of 179 institutions that had 34, 553 seats have shut down this year, while 44 institutions with 8,832 seats have been dropped due to punitive action by the regulator.

The sharpest reduction in the seats—69, 965 in 765 institutions- however, was due to course closure or course division due to the low intake of students for many years in a row.

On the other hand, 134 institutions with 40,578 seats, had not applied for renewal this year.

Also, 164 new institutes with 39,656 seats were approved for starting admissions this year while 1,311 existing colleges raised student intake by 1,02, 397 in ongoing courses and programmes.

AICTE said that the approval process for year 2020-2021 was a considerable departure from the previous years on several counts.

“Due to the imposition and subsequent extensions of lockdown, the approval process was delayed,” AICTE said in a statement. It was initiated in May and could be completed only by June end.

“Few AICTE Approved Colleges have not sought approval this year in view of the large number of seats lying vacant over the last 5 years thus making it unviable for continuing the institution,” said the regulator.

It added: “as per AICTE policy and guidelines, there has been 50% reduction in seats in colleges where enrollment has been less than 30 percent of approved intake consecutively for the last 5 years.”

Starting 2016, AICTE has been paying a lot of attention to raise the quality of education being provided in technical institutions across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AICTE engineering seats managemen seats technical education
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp