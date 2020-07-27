STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bodies of missing five members of family recovered from river in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Published: 27th July 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: The bodies of five members of a family, who had gone missing since July 20, were recovered from a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Sunday.

According to a complaint by one Bhagat Ram of Janderari area Ramnagar tehsil, his son Mohan Lal, along with wife and three children, had gone to Udhampur from Langa, Ramnagar in their car on July 20, they said.

A missing report and subsequently a case was lodged in Ramnagar police station, following which a search operation was initiated, the officials said.

During the search operation, the body of Mohan Lal was recovered first from the Kaghote river in Ramnagar.

Later, the body of his eight-year-old daughter, identified as Pooja, was recovered, followed by four-year-old son Naksh on Saturday, they said.

The bodies of Lal's wife Rekha Devi and son Mahesh were recovered after four days of search operation on Sunday evening from Kishanpur Manwal and Doha area of Jhajjar Kotli, which was 50-55 km away from the spot, they said.

