STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complaint against Tata Tech for furloughing 400 employees citing lack of projects

NITES General Secretary Harpreet Saluja told The New Indian Express that the decision essentially violates the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on March 31.

Published: 27th July 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Jobs, Mental Health

People will need to do a quick audit of the kind of jobs they hold. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has put nearly 400 employees on furloughs (leave without pay) till December 31, 2020 citing non-availability of projects, a complaint filed by the National IT employees Senate (NITES) with the State Labour Department, Maharashtra last week said. 

NITES General Secretary Harpreet Saluja told The New Indian Express that the decision essentially violates the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on March 31 directing the companies not to layoff/deduct salaries of the employees in the ongoing COVID pandemic.

"The labour commissioner office has called us and the aggrieved employees for the hearing on July 28," Saluja added.

An internal email sent by the HR team of the Tata Tech to the employees accessed by us had stated "that in the event there are no such projects/assignments as far as your engagement or involvement is concerned as on December 31, 2020 the company shall reserve the right to terminate your employment with immediate effect in accordance with your employment agreement and order."

"You are required to acknowledge that you understand and agree with the contents of the email before 6pm on July 22 2020 of its receipt by replying to bench.comms@tatatechnologies.com. In case you don't respond within this time, it will be understood that you have not agreed to the contents of this email," according to the internal e-mail. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19 pandemic won't be controlled unless tests are conducted 'at scale': Tata group chief

The NITES spokesperson added that the employees were told they will be on the payrolls of the company but will not be paid during that period.

A Tata Tech spokesperson has reportedly said that the exercise has been carried out for optimisation of bench resources  and that an overwhelming majority of the employees have opted to go on paid/unpaid leaves as it allows them to be on the payroll and avail mediclaim under the current circumstances.

Tata Tech is a company in the Tata Group that provides services in engineering and design, product lifecycle management, manufacturing, product development, and IT service management to automotive and aerospace original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers.

Last week, the Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata said that retrenchment of employees in the ongoing COVID pandemic is not a solution and that the companies will have to change the way of doing business in the post coronavirus world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Technologies Tata Motors Furlough
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp