STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt hired the social media firm for EC campaign during Maharashtra elections, says state poll chief amid allegations of BJP IT cell link

State chief electoral officer in his interim report clarified that the social media agency was not hired by them but the publicity department of the state government.

Published: 27th July 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid allegations of the state election commission using a BJP IT cell-owned social media firm during the 2019 state Maharashtra state assembly election, the state chief electoral officer (CEO) in his interim report clarified that the social media agency was not hired by them but the publicity department of the state government.

The report of the CEO of the state election commission said that they are not authorized to hire any agency. “However, social media agencies are empanelled and hired by the state government’s Directorate General of Information and Public Relation (DGIPR) department. And the same firm allegedly linked to the election commission was provided by the state government’s DGIPR department,” stated the report. The report has been submitted to the election commission of India.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan had demanded a thorough inquiry in this case and said that this is the question of credibility and integrity of the election commission.  

RTI and social activist Saket Gokhale said that the report of the state election commission clearly shows that the erstwhile chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had interfered in the independent election process. He tweeted, “CM @Dev_Fadnavis was surely aware that the firm had links to his own party’s IT cell. Why was Fadnavis trying to interfere in polls by appointing this firm? How did @SpokespersonECI (an independent body) allows the state govt/ruling party to appoint a firm for EC work?”

He further said that the scope of the work was not only limited the social media advertisements, but it has also authority for data targeting and neutralizing negative sentiments in the government notification dated October 12, 2017. “This is nothing but state-sponsored electoral fraud under Devendra Fadnavis. The election commission should also investigate the government DGIPR order and who executed it. Whether crucial electoral data was used by the BJP or not? All aspect has to be probed,” said Gokhale.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission BJP IT Cell social media firm
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp